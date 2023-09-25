Video Of People Searching Street For Diamond Is Viral, But Here's The Twist

People look for diamonds thrown by someone on a road at Mini Hira Bazaar

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows people gathered on the road in Gujarat's Surat searching for the diamonds after rumours spread of a person accidentally dropping a packet of diamonds in the Varaccha area- a mini bazaar for the sale and purchase of diamonds. According to the Ahmedabad Mirror report, a message had circulated that a merchant's diamonds worth crores had accidentally fallen on the road.

Pictures and videos of people searching for something missing went viral. The media outlet reported that some people even collected dust from the market road and searched for the diamonds. Some even managed to find a few diamonds, but those turned out to be American diamonds.

Watch the video here:



Arvind Panseria, one of those searching the street for diamonds said that a man found a diamond but it turned out to be a duplicate diamond- an American diamond which is used in imitation jewellery or saree work. "It seems somebody played a prank that caught the fancy of people."

The incident took place on September 24.