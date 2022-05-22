Video Of Boy Kicking Tribal Girl Goes Viral, Jharkhand Chief Minister Seeks Action

In the video, the boy is seen repeatedly kicking the girl.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren today directed police to investigate and take appropriate action after a video of a school girl being beaten by a boy went viral on social media.

The girl is reportedly a tribal student of a school in the Pakur district. In the video, the boy is seen repeatedly kicking the girl. The girl is seen in uniform and is carrying a school bag.



Mr Soren today reacted to a tweet that had posted the video and details about both the girl and the accused. The Chief Minister asked the police to take appropriate action against the accused.

"Kindly investigate the matter and inform after taking action against the accused," Mr Soren tweeted.

Pakur police responded saying the in charge of the concerned police station has been directed to take action.