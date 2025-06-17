Advertisement
Video: Man Breaks Through Barrier, Rams Car Into People In Noida

The incident, the video of which is now circulating widely, was reported from the Supernova Society in Noida's Sector 126.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

The injured man has been admitted to a local hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

  • A man broke though a society gate's barrier and crashed it into a group of people, breaking both legs of a man
  • On the complaint of the victim's brother, an FIR has been filed
  • Two people have been arrested in the case
A late-night disagreement took a serious turn when a man broke through a Noida society's boom barrier and crashed it into a group of people, shows a disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh, the latest in the series of such violent incidents. 

Two people have been arrested in the case. 

The incident, the video of which is now circulating widely, was reported last night from the Supernova Tower in Noida's Sector 126. 

A group of men was seen arguing passionately, when some of them decided to take it a notch higher. Cuss words were used liberally. Two men, Vipin Bhati and Monu Bhati, went out, got into a car and then broke through the barrier and crashed it into people, breaking both legs of Balwinder Singh.

The injured man has been admitted to a local hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. 

On the complaint of the victim's brother, an FIR has been filed. The police have also recovered the car used in the incident from their possession.
 

(With inputs from Arvind Uttam)

Show full article

