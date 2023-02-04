Video: BJP MLA's Supporters Rush Out Of Car, Surround And Thrash Cop

A Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's supporters thrash a policeman

The supporters of a BJP MLA thrashed a policeman after making fun of him while he was going home at night in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city. The policeman said the men were drunk.

A video of the assault has been shared widely on social media. A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the men by the police.

The policeman, Ramendra Singh Bhaduria, said he was driving home at 8 pm on Friday when a group of men came in a Skoda sedan and started mocking him.

"Thulle, kahan jaa rahe ho (thulle, where are you going)?" the men said, according to the FIR.

"Thulle" is a derogatory word to refer to police personnel.

The men, who are supporters of BJP MLA Manoj Chaudhary, then stopped their car and came out. They surrounded the policeman and punched him.

One of them is seen in the video holding the policeman's collar.

"I was driving home. The car came from behind and the men shouted at me, 'how are you driving?'. I asked them the matter. They told me to stop, which I did," Mr Bhaduria told reporters.

"The men came out and grabbed my collar and hurled expletives. They slapped and punched me," he said, pointing at his torn shirt and injury marks on his neck.

He said he called his police station and soon a team came to his rescue.

No one has been arrested yet.