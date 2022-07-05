Watch: Landslide In Maharashtra After Rain, Boulders Come Crashing Down

Traffic movement on Mumbai-Goa highway had to be suspended after the landslide

As heavy rain pounds Mumbai and other areas in Maharashtra, landslides have been reported from at least two locations - suburban Ghatkopar and Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, about 300 km from Mumbai.

A landslide was reported at Panchsheel Nagar in Ghatokpar this morning, news agency ANI reported. Fire engines reached the spot for rescue work and no casualties have been reported yet, the fire department said.

Visuals on social media showed a house damaged due to the landslide after heavy rain. Residents were seen recovering appliances from the house whose walls had fallen.

The landslide in Chiplun was caught on camera. A video clip showed boulders rolling down a hillock onto a road.

Traffic movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway had to be suspended yesterday following the landslide late on Saturday night.

The weather department has issued an alert for heavy rain in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region for the next five days.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in the region that witnessed massive floods last year.

NDRF teams are stationed at Chiplun and at Mahad in the Raigad district. The orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains from June 4 to June 8, has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Chiplun and Mahad witnessed massive floods last year. Landslides were also reported.

Five teams of the disaster response force are stationed in Mumbai, where several locations are waterlogged. Visuals show people wading through water. Local train services, it is learnt, are not affected yet. However, buses on some routes have been diverted.