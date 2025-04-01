Video: Chandigarh Police Constable Suspended After Wife's Dance Reel Obstructs Traffic

The Chandigarh Police have suspended a senior constable, Ajay Kundu, after a video of his wife, Jyoti, dancing on a zebra crossing at the Sector-20 Gurdwara Chowk went viral on social media. The incident, which occurred on March 20 around 4:30 pm, caused traffic obstruction and sparked controversy. Notably, Jyoti had filmed the dance reel with her sister-in-law Pooja's help after visiting a temple in Sector 32. The video, which has gone viral, shows Jyoti dancing to a popular Haryanvi song, oblivious to the traffic jam she is causing.

Here's the video:

After the video went viral, Head Constable Jasbir filed a complaint at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh. The Chandigarh Police launched an investigation into the incident, with a team led by ASI Baljit Singh reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed in Sector 20's Gurdwara Chowk and the Police Station in Sector 17. This led to an FIR against the women under Sections 125, 292 and 3(5) of BNS for obstructing traffic and endangering public safety.

Constable Ajay Kundu was also suspended from his post at the Sector 19 police station as the video was uploaded from his Instagram account. However, Jyoti and Pooja were granted bail soon after.

The suspension of Constable Ajay Kundu sparked mixed reactions, with many people questioning the decision. They argued that the constable should not be held accountable for his wife's actions, as she was the one obstructing traffic. This raised concerns about fairness and whether the constable's suspension was an overreaction.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Suspend is the wrong decision, She did nothing except entertain." Another commented, "What is this addiction of making reels, seems people need to engage in some more work."