Video: Car Rams Man Riding Bike In UP, Drags Vehicle For 500 Metres

A bike being dragged by a car in Jhansi

A car rammed a bike rider, who was thrown away upon impact, and then dragged his bike along the road for some 500 metres, showed a disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, which took place on Monday afternoon, was reported from Mauranipur in Jhansi, some 400 km from capital Lucknow.

In the video, the car can be seen dragging the vehicle around in a marketplace, then reversing hard to to extricate the vehicle. The bike however remained stuck to the front of the car.

The injured man is being treated at a community hospital in Mauranipur.

"I was going on a motorcycle. A four-wheeler came and hit me from the front and then dragged my bike around," said the victim.

The locals swiftly gathered around the vehicle, and beat up the people in the car, showed the video.

"We were sitting at a bus stand and saw a car dragging along a splendor bike. The cops were also chasing the car. We were able to stop the car and catch the people. There were two people in the car," said Abhishek Gupta, a witness, adding that the men appeared to be drunk.

The police managed to pacify the irate crowd and caught the driver and another man in the car and took them to the police station.

"Near Ambedkar intersection, a young man riding a two-wheeler was hit by a four-wheeler. The victim was immediately admitted to Mauranipur Community Health Center. The vehicle has been seized and two people have been arrested. They are are being interrogated," said Laxmikant Gautam, a senior cop.

(With inputs from Vinod Gautam)

