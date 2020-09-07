Vehicles Of UP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's Aide Seized

Mukhtar Ansari is a BSP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau. (File)

Vehicles worth over Rs 1 crore allegedly bought using money amassed through crime and illegal manner by an aide of gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari has been seized under the Gangster Act, the UP Government said in a statement in Lucknow on Monday.

"On September 7, as many as 10 vehicles worth over Rs 1.69 crore bought by mafia Suresh Singh, an aide of Mukhtar Ansari, were seized under the Gangster Act," the government said.

Of the 10 vehicles, five are buses while one is a truck, the statement said.

Till now, 23 vehicles worth over Rs 3.60 crore of Suresh Singh have been seized. Officials said Suresh Singh was a member of extortion gang, "D-34".

"A case was registered against him on May 31 under the Gangster Act. Presently, Suresh Singh is in jail," the statement said.