'No Tunnel Is...': Anand Mahindra As 41 Workers Rescued From Uttarakhand Tunnel

All 41 workers trapped underground in a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Silkyara have been rescued today. The breakthrough came after rat-miners were brought in last evening and manually dug the last stretch. Amid this, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to X, formerly Twitter, and stated that the workers have reminded everyone "that no tunnel is too difficult to emerge from" and they have uplifted the spirits of every Indian citizen.

"It's time for gratitude. Thank you to EVERY single person who worked tirelessly over the past 17 days to save these 41 precious lives. More than any sporting victory could have, you have uplifted the spirits of a country & united us in our hope. You've reminded us that no tunnel is too difficult to emerge from, no task is impossible when our actions & prayers are collaborative & collective. #Uttarakhand," he said on the microblogging platform.

"Very well said, sir. Hats off to all the people involved. you guys have done amazing work," said a user.

"Great to See Smile of their faces. 41 workers, 17 Days & Billion Prayers. Wait Is over! God is great. India is Great," added a person.

A third added, "A news of releif! Salute to the efforts and hardwork of the rescuers."

Meanwhile, the first few workers were brought out by modified stretchers after the personnel of the NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) went in and did a primary evaluation of their condition. Doctors say all the workers are in good health. Besides the temporary hospital, elaborate preparations have been made for the rescue. An Air Force Chinook chopper is standing by for emergencies and a green corridor has been created to transfer the workers to a hospital 35 km away at Chinyalisaur. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Sing Dhami is also at the site.

PM Modi also took to social media and stated that the courage and patience of the trapped workers are inspiring everyone in the country. He stated that everyone involved in the rescue mission displayed "an amazing example of humanity and teamwork." He said, "The success of the rescue operation of our brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough. I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. His bravery and determination have given new life to our brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he added.