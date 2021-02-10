Video: Moment Torrent Crashed Into Uttarakhand Dam, Swept Away Workers

Tapovan was hit by a sudden flood after the glacier broke off and slid down the valley.

A video that has emerged from the Uttarakhand avalanche tragedy has captured the moment when the Tapovan Hydro Electric Power project was completely washed off. At least 30 people have died and 170 are missing after a glacier burst on Sunday that left many workers trapped in tunnels.

The video shows water crashing into the dam at a high speed. Voices can be heard exclaiming at the sight of workers carried by the deluge.

A few people are seen in the water in the disturbing footage that has emerged three days after the disaster.

The violent surge swept away the Tapovan project, also known as the Rishiganga hydro electric project, and damaged a bigger one further down the Dhauliganga river being built by state-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The 520 MW Tapovan hydel power dam was under construction and nearing completion.

Most of the missing are people working on two power projects, part of the many the government has been building in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

Massive rescue efforts are on to save some 39 workers believed to be trapped in a 2.5 km tunnel for three days.

Mud and slush blocked the only entrance of the tunnel and teams of personnel had to use earthmovers and other equipment to clear a path.

Rescuers face the risk of water gushing out at any point as they make their way into the dark tunnel, with hopes of finding any survivors fading.

A dozen workers were rescued from a smaller tunnel soon after the incident.