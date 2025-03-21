UPI Will Stop Working On These Mobile Numbers From April 1. Here's Why

UPI services will no longer work on mobile numbers that are inactive or reassigned starting April 1. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has directed banks and payment service providers (PSPs) to delink such numbers to prevent fraud and unauthorised transactions.

Users must ensure their registered mobile numbers remain active to avoid disruptions.

Why Is This Change Needed?

Inactive mobile numbers linked to UPI pose a security risk. When users change or deactivate their numbers, their UPI accounts often remain active, making them vulnerable to misuse. If reassigned, fraudsters could gain access to financial transactions. To prevent this, banks and payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will now remove inactive numbers from the UPI system, as mandated by the NPCI.

How Banks Will Implement The New Rule

Banks and PSPs will periodically flag and remove inactive, reassigned, or deactivated mobile numbers.

Affected users will receive notifications before their UPI services are suspended.

If a mobile number remains inactive despite warnings, it will be delisted from UPI to prevent fraud.

Users can restore their UPI access by updating their mobile number before the deadline.

Who Will Be Affected?

Users who changed their mobile number but didn't update it with their bank.

Users with inactive numbers that haven't been used for calls, SMS, or banking alerts for a long time.

Users who surrendered their number without updating their bank details.

Users whose old number was reassigned to someone else.

How To Keep Your UPI Active

Check if your mobile number is active by calling or messaging someone.

Ensure you receive SMS alerts and OTPs from your bank.

Update your UPI-linked mobile number via net banking, UPI apps, ATMs, or by visiting your bank branch.

Why A Mobile Number Is Important For UPI

Your mobile number is linked to your bank for OTP verification. If it becomes inactive and gets reassigned, your transactions could fail, or money might go to the wrong account.

If your mobile number is inactive or unused for a long time, update it with your bank before April 1, 2025, to avoid losing access to UPI payments.