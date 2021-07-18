UP Woman Says Cops Misbehaved With Her, Police Deny Claim, Say Probe On

The incident came to light after several videos of the scuffle went viral on social media.

A probe has been in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district after women complained that a police team had misbehaved with them. The state police, however, denied the claim.

The incident came to light after several videos of the fight went viral on social media.

"The women say that the police have misbehaved with them. We have launched a probe into the matter. Police in-charge is being questioned," Kanpur SP Keshav Kumar Chaudhary said.

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday tweeted about the incident, accusing the BJP government in the state of giving free hand to some policemen, who, he said, were tarnishing the image of the entire police force.

"Due to the misbehaviour of some policemen favoured by the BJP government, the image of the entire police force is being tarnished. There is no dearth of misrule under BJP. Condemnable," Mr Yadav tweeted sharing a photo of the incident.