Remove 'Name And Shame' Posters Of Anti-CAA Protest Accused: Court To UP

All posters and hoardings in Uttar Pradesh - naming those accused of violence during protests against the controversial citizenship law - have to be removed, the Allahabad High Court ordered today.

After the removal, the Lucknow administration has to give a report to the registrar general by March 16, the court has said.

The High Court had taken up issue on its own, asking the government to explain its position durina rare hearing on a Sunday, which is a court holiday.

Senior advocate KK Rai, who attended the initial hearing at 10 am, said Chief Justice Govind Mathur had made some strong remarks on the issue.



"By pasting pictures like this, you are impinging on privacy, respect and freedom, and this appears to be an illegal move. Before the advocate general comes, it would be better if the government acts to rectify this," he quoted Justice Mathur as saying.