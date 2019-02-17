'Insensitive': Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam Trolled For Taking Selfie With CRPF Soldier's Coffin

Alphons Kannanthanam came in for intense criticism after he posted the selfie photograph.

Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam has been slammed on social media for posting a selfie photograph with the coffin of a CRPF soldier killed in the Pulwama terror attack, with several users accusing him of indulging in "blatant self-promotion" in the back of a tragic incident.

Mr Kannanthanam took the photograph while hundreds were paying their respects to the late soldier, Vasantha Kumar VV, after the body was brought back to his residence at Lakkidi in Kerala's Wayanad district on Saturday. "The funeral of CRPF jawan Vasantha Kumar is being held at his home. It is because of people like him that you and I can live peacefully," read the caption accompanying the selfie.

The Union Minister's words, however, did little to blunt social media anger over his "insensivity" on such a tragic occasion. "Sir, you should have used a better camera for this selfie, can't see the shame on your face," said a netizen. Another claimed that Mr Kannanthanam's act was testament to his narcissism. A third reminded the BJP politician that this "was not the time for drama".

More than 40 CRPF personnel died after a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed a car filled with explosives into a 78-vehicle convoy passing through the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday. The resulting explosion ripped apart a bus and hit another, dispersing metal debris and human remains over a 100-metre radius on the national highway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering in Bihar today that he shares the nation's outrage over the Pulwama attack. "To the people who have gathered here, I would like to say that the fire raging in your bosoms is in my heart too," he said. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the CRPF have not minced words in expressing their desire to avenge the deaths by taking "appropriate action" against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the nation continued to mourn the soldiers as their bodies were transported to their hometowns across its expanse. In Kerala, the cast of the Mohanlal-starrer "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" paid tribute to them by observing a few minutes of silence on the sets of the film. Later, the film star shared photographs of the occasion on his Twitter page.

Mr Vasantha Kumar, who belonged to the Mullu Kuruma tribe, is survived by his wife, mother and two children.

(With inputs from Agencies)