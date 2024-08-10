Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy Attacked With Coconuts, Cow Dung

Police have confirmed the incident and have detained over 20 people.

A day after Raj Thackeray's convoy was attacked with betel nuts, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers hurled coconuts and cow dung at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy on Saturday.

MNS workers claim that it's in response to the incident on Friday where MNS chief Raj Thackeray's car was attacked with betel nuts and tomatoes.

Police have confirmed the incident and have detained over 20 people.

A formal case registration is under process, according to a senior police official of Thane police,

Earlier on Friday, betel nuts and tomatoes were thrown at the convoy of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday afternoon.

Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, was on a tour of the central Maharashtra region.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)