'Lord Shiva Sent Me': 60-Year-Old Man Kills 85-Year-Old-Woman In Rajasthan

It was a random killing, police said, adding the accused appears to be hallucinating.

A shocking video from Rajasthan's Udaipur has gone viral where a 60-year-old-man is seen attacking an 85-year-old woman with an umbrella. The woman, Kalki Bai Gameti, died from the assault. The video was shot by bystanders, two of them minors, who did nothing to save the elderly woman. Police have detained four people in connection with the crime.

The visibly drunk accused, Pratap Singh, was hallucinating, police have said. A man tried to stop him, but Singh didn't listen to him, and thrashed her with an umbrella.

Police said the man was heavily drunk and not in his sense, when he came across the woman. "He imagined himself to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, and believed he could kill the woman and resurrect her," a top police official said.

In the video, the accused can be seen sitting beside the woman and telling her that he is a follower of Lord Shiva, who has sent him to her. "Maharani hai tu (you are a queen)," he says and suddenly punches her with a lot of force on her chest. The woman falls flat on the ground, and the accused then drags her by her hair. In another clip, the woman is seen lying on the ground and the accused hits her on the head with an umbrella.

The crime happened in the Gogunda tehsil of Udaipur, a remote, hilly, tribal-dominated area. The elderly woman was going to someone's house close-by, on her own, when Pratap Singh accosted her.

Another man was present at the spot during the incident, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan told NDTV, adding that the minors were shooting the video.

Police have refuted rumours that Pratap Singh killed her on suspicion of being a witch. It was a random killing, they said, adding the accused appears to be hallucinating.