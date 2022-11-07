Block Congress Twitter Account, Says Court, Copyright Violations

A music firm alleged KGF-2 copyright violation during Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra

A Bengaluru court has ordered the temporary blocking of the Congress's Twitter handle after a music firm filed a copyright case against the party for playing song from the movie KGF-2 at the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

M Naveen Kumar, who manages MRT music, filed the complaint against three Congress leaders including Mr Gandhi for allegedly using music from the superhit Kannada film KGF-2, which violated copyright laws, during the Bharat Jodo (unite India) yatra, which travelled across Karnataka last month before moving to neighbouring Telangana.

The court also ordered temporary blocking of the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign's Twitter handle.

The music company's manager alleged the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign videos have songs from KGF-2.

In a first information report, or FIR, filed with the police in Bengaluru's Yashwanthpur, the music company said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted two yatra videos that used popular songs from KGF-2 without permission.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered six states, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.