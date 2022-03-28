Trouble For Congress In Rajasthan As Minor Alleges Rape By MLA's Son

The girl also claimed that she was blackmailed and had to pay Rs 15 lakh.

A 15-year-old girl has been raped in Rajasthan's Dausa district, allegedly by the son a Congress MLA. In her complaint to the police, the girl has named Deepak Meena, the son of Johari Lal Meena, the MLA from Rajgarh and Alwar.

In the complaint filed on March 20, the girl alleged that she was taken to a hotel last year, where she was drugged and raped.

The girl also claimed that she was blackmailed later and had to pay cash and jewellery to the tune of Rs 15 lakh. The men, she alleged, had threatened to upload her compromising photos on social media.

No one has been arrested in the case, though a First Information Report, or FIR, has been filed and investigations are on, sources said.

The naming of the son of a Congress MLA has come as a huge embarrassment to the Ashok Gehlot government and threatens to snowball into a huge political controversy.

With the Chief Minister also handling the home department and being in charge of law and order in the state, the BJP is trying to push the government on the backfoot.

Over the weekend, the BJP said it sent Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a train ticket to meet women crime victims in Rajasthan.

"Congress MLA's son has raped a minor in Rajasthan. The minor girl is not able to fight against the power of the MLA. @priyankagandhi ji, I am sending a train ticket for you. Come to Jaipur immediately. There are girls in Rajasthan too and they are not able to fight," tweeted senior BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal.

Mr Gehlot hit back, offering to send Home Minister Amit Shah a chartered plane to visit the state.

"BJP leaders repeatedly invite Priyanka Gandhi over (the situation of) crimes in Rajasthan even though she does not hold any constitutional post," Mr Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

"We want to send Home Minister Amit Shah a chartered plane and request him to come to Rajasthan to see the law and order-related innovations made in the state and the strict action taken against crimes so that the confusion being spread by his party is cleared," a second tweet read.