Tremors In Delhi After 4.0 Earthquake In West UP: US Geological Survey

An earthquake of 4.0-magnitude was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Kandhla. Tremors were felt in Delhi.

Highlights 4.0-magnitude earthquake reported in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli Earthquake reported in Tajikistan in central Asia Tremors from earthquakes with deep epicentres can be felt far away too

Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas this morning for a few seconds after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and another one in faraway Tajikistan in central Asia.

An earthquake of 4.6-magnitude struck Tajikistan at around 7:05 am, according to United States Geological Survey. Soon after, an earthquake was reported from Kandhla in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, 90 km from Delhi.

The depth of the earthquake in Kandhla was 10 km.

People took to Twitter to Twitter tweeting that they felt the tremors. In minutes, #earthquake became the top trend on Twitter.

Woke up to an #Earthquake in Delhi. It was pretty intense! — Saumya Bansal (@saumyabansal5) February 20, 2019

Felt the most strongest earthquake in my life in Panipat, Harayana. My bed was vibrating for a couple of minute.#Earthquake — Manan Miglani (@manan_miglani) February 20, 2019

Earlier this month, an earthquake in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region led to tremors thousands of miles away, in Delhi and various parts of north India. Experts say tremors from earthquakes whose epicentre lies deep inside the earth usually are felt far away.

On February 12, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal, 600 kilometer east of Chennai. The earthquake took place at 7:02 am and tremors were felt in Chennai. The earthquake was considered to be of moderate intensity and no Tsunami warning was issued.