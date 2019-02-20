Tremors In Delhi After 4.0 Earthquake In West UP: US Geological Survey

Earthquake: Experts say tremors from earthquakes whose epicentre lies deep inside the earth usually are felt far away.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 20, 2019 09:13 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 4.0-magnitude earthquake reported in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli
  2. Earthquake reported in Tajikistan in central Asia
  3. Tremors from earthquakes with deep epicentres can be felt far away too

Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas this morning for a few seconds after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in western Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and another one in faraway Tajikistan in central Asia.

An earthquake of 4.6-magnitude struck Tajikistan at around 7:05 am, according to United States Geological Survey. Soon after, an earthquake was reported from Kandhla in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, 90 km from Delhi.

The depth of the earthquake in Kandhla was 10 km.

People took to Twitter to Twitter tweeting that they felt the tremors. In minutes, #earthquake became the top trend on Twitter.

Earlier this month, an earthquake in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region led to tremors thousands of miles away, in Delhi and various parts of north India. Experts say tremors from earthquakes whose epicentre lies deep inside the earth usually are felt far away.

On February 12, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal, 600 kilometer east of Chennai. The earthquake took place at 7:02 am and tremors were felt in Chennai. The earthquake was considered to be of moderate intensity and no Tsunami warning was issued.

