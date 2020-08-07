'Spreading Obscenity': Supreme Court To Activist Over Semi-Nude Photo

Rehana Fathima raised questions of law relating to the application of POCSO (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by Kerala activist Rehana Fathima, whose release of a video in June of her minor children painting on her semi-nude body sparked controversy.

Arguing that it was an act of "spreading obscenity", a top court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said: "Why do you do all this? You might be an activist (but) what kind of nonsense is this? It is obscenity you are spreading. It will leave a very bad taste in society".

"What impression will growing children get from this act?" Justice Mishra asked.

The activist, who made headlines for an attempt to enter Sabrimala temple in September 2018 (after the Supreme Court allowed women from traditionally-barred age groups of 10-50 to enter), approached the court after the Kerala High Court denied her anticipatory bail.

She contended that case against her violated fundamental rights to life, liberty and dignity.

In a petition filed on Monday, she also pointed out that she had fully co-operated in the investigation and her conduct had been exceptional.

"Goddesses in Kerala are frequently depicted in idols and murals with bare breasts. When one prays at the temple the feeling is not of sexual arousal but one of divinity," Ms Fathima, in her plea before the top court, had said.

"(Does) female nudity (even when not visible) per se constitutes obscenity? (Can) children painting on their mother's body can be concluded to be "sexual gratification" and "child abuse" under these stringent laws?" she asked.

The Kerala High Court refused to grant bail, observing that the video amounted to an obscene representation of children for the purposes of "sexual gratification" and attracted offences under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and the IT (Information Technology) Act.

Ms Fathima raised questions of law relating to application of POCSO and IT Act in framing charges against her, arguing that nudity, per se, cannot be treated as obscenity.

In her bail plea before the High Court, the activist said the allegations, prima facie, would not constitute any punishable offences that are non-bailable in nature.

Rehana Fathima sought anticipatory bail a day after a search was carried out at her residence in Kochi and her mobile phone and laptop were seized.

With input from ANI, PTI