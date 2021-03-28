Latest News LIVE Updates: 6 States See Surge In Covid, Account For 79.5% Of Cases, Says Centre

Latest News LIVE Updates: India's total active cases have reached 4,52,647 (File)

Six states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh - continue to report a high surge in daily COVID-19 cases and account for 79.57 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India's total active cases have reached 4,52,647 and currently comprise 3.8 per cent of the country's total infections, it said.

The country saw 62,258 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, according to the ministry.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902 followed by Punjab (3,122) and Chhattisgarh (2,665), the ministry said.

Ten states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said.

A net incline of 31,581 cases was recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 73 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The total vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 5.8 crore, the ministry said.



Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 28, 2021 06:15 (IST) India Gifts 1.2 Million Free Doses Of Covid Vaccine To Bangladesh

India gave 1.2 million free doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh on Saturday. Dhaka also asked New Delhi to maintain a regular supply of shots to battle the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the offering at the end of a two-day tour of Bangladesh to celebrate its 50th independence anniversary. The visit also marked PM Modi's first foreign travel since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Bangladesh signed a deal in November with the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, for 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

