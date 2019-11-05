Shashi Tharoor Cites 'Achche Din' In Poetic Jibe At Delhi's Police-Lawyer Clashes

Shashi Tharoor tweeted a poem over the Tis Hazari clashes between Delhi police, lawyers

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today tweeted a couplet on police-lawyer clashes and subsequent protests that took place in the national capital over the last few days.

The two-line poem in Hindi was his take on the role-reversal witnessed during the clashes, with lawyers demanding justice and Delhi police personnel protection. The couplet, besides taking a dig at the BJP over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Delhi, made a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of 'Achche Din' (good times) in the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign too.

The phrase has frequently been used by the Congress to attack the BJP's claims about the country's progress and development.

Roughly translated, the poem says: "Police want protection, lawyers want justice, good times have begun, this is the first and foremost chapter!"

After the clashes spun out of control, more than a thousand Delhi police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters to demand "justice and protection" today. Service rules bar policemen from holding protests. Incidentally, the Delhi police comes under the central government's Union Home Ministry.

The clashes began over the weekend following a quarrel over parking space between Delhi police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court in the national capital.

The subdued response from the government and senior officers to Saturday's clash, in which at least 20 policemen were injured, and a subsequent assault on another police officer was the tipping point for today's protests.

The policemen, who had put forward a list of 10 demands, ended their 11-hour protest only after being given assurances of action by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and top police officers.

