Snag-Hit Air India Express Flight Lands Safely In Trichy

The Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah flight has 144 passengers on board.

An Air India Express flight which reported a hydraulic failure shortly after take-off from the Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu has landed safely.

The flight, with 144 passengers on board, had taken off at 5.40 pm and reported the snag soon after. The plane was asked to turn back but since it was not advisable to attempt a precautionary landing with full fuel on board, the pilots burned some of it by flying around the airport.

The plane remained airborne for over two and a half hours, finally landing at 8.15 pm.

Reports about a possible problem with the landing gear began trickling in around 7.50 pm and the Tiruchirappalli airport made preparations for an emergency landing, keeping ambulances on standby