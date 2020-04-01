TikTok Donates 4 Lakh Safety Suits Worth Rs 100 Crore For COVID-19 Hit India

The first batch of 20,675 suits have arrived this morning (Representational)

Popular video-sharing app TikTok has made a contribution of 4,00,000 protective Hazmat suits worth Rs 100 crore for doctors and healthcare workers who are fighting against the deadly coronavirus in India.

The first batch of 20,675 suits have arrived this morning and the second lot of 1,80,375 suits will arrive in India before Saturday. Subsequently, in the following weeks, the remaining 2,00,000 suits will be delivered, the social media giant said in a letter to the government.

In a letter to Union Minister Smriti Irani, TikTok head Nikhil Gandhi thanked the Ministry of Textiles for "sourcing, logistics and delivery of the suits".

India is facing an acute shortage of safety wear for healthcare workers; doctors have even threatened to go on strike because of the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) - specialised coveralls, gloves, goggles, masks and so on.

TikTok, that has over 250 million users in India, also said it had initiated various campaigns in the country to spread awareness and safety measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Calling the coronavirus pandemic "catastrophic", TikTok said that they are certain the country will come out of it together under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The country has been under lockdown since March 24 midnight in a bid to tackle the highly contagious coronavirus. The deadly disease has claimed 38 lives in India and affected over 1600.

The government has taken a number of measures to contain the spread of the disease which includes social distancing, grounding of flights and trains and lockdown.