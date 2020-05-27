Thunderstorms To Bring Relief From Heat After 24 Hours: Weather Department

Severe heatwave conditions will likely prevail over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan for at least 24 hours (File)

There will be no relief from the severe heatwave prevailing over parts of north and central India at least till Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicated today, adding that relief in the form of dust and thunderstorms is likely soon after.

"Light rain and dust/thunderstorm are likely from May 28-30 under the influence of a western disturbance and an east-west trough. From May 28, maximum temperatures in parts of north India will likely recede with substantial reduction in heatwave conditions from May 29," the MeT department said.

The north Indian plains continued to experience unusually high day temperatures - averaging 46-48 degrees Celsius - for the month of May, with even night temperatures departing by 3-5 degrees from normal, IMD data showed.

On Tuesday, Delhi experienced its hottest day in 18 years and Rajasthan's Churu, known for its extreme heat and cold, recorded 50 degree Celsius.

"Over the next 24 hours, the present heatwave conditions are very likely to continue due to the prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and the adjoining interior parts of eastern India," the IMD said.

Severe heatwave will likely prevail over Vidarbha and west Rajasthan. Heatwave conditions are also likely to continue in east Rajasthan, parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Saurashtra and Kutch, central Maharashtra and Marathwada, Telangana and north interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, landslides and flash floods were seen in parts of Assam after a night of heavy rainfall. Brahmaputra in Jorhat flowed in "severe situation", said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A warning was issued for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in far eastern states of Misoram, Meghalaya and Tripura, and some south peninsular states.