3 Cops Kidnapped By Terrorists In Kashmir After -Resign Or Die- Threat

Three special police officers missing in Shopian since Thursday night

Four policemen were kidnapped by terrorists from Shopian in south Kashmir early on Friday morning, in the second such incident in less than a month. The police have been able to free one of them, with the "help of villagers", home ministry officials have told NDTV. The terrorists have allegedly warned the policemen and asked them to resign, say police sources.

The terrorists barged into the houses of the policemen - three of them are Special Police Officers - in Kapran village and dragged them out, said the police.

"Terrorist are under pressure as they are not able to execute anything big. Protest politics and stone-pelting has come down. So they are taking out their frustration by targeting policemen in their houses," said a home ministry official.

Earlier this week, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists had put out videos in which they had said policemen should either post their resignations online or prepare to be killed. The home ministry expressed worry about repercussions as the videos floated around in several villages.

The video, in which a man is heard speaking in Kashmiri, surfaced a day after an Army jawan was shot dead by the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Three weeks ago, three policemen and eight relatives of police personnel were kidnapped by terrorists in south Kashmir. They were set free after the Jammu and Kashmir police released around a dozen family members of terrorists, including the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riaz Naikoo. The swap provoked a huge controversy and was said to be one of the triggers for the abrupt exit of SP Vaid as state police chief.

The home ministry says in last two months, security forces have be able to break down much of the local support structure of terrorists. "They are getting alienated as villagers are not supporting these abductions so these are desperate measures," said an official.

The rise in kidnappings of security personnel comes as the state heads to local civic body polls and panchayat elections in October and November. While the PDP and National Conference have decided to stay away from the polls, to protest the purported threat to Article 35A of the Constitution, separatist groups have asked the "freedom-loving people" of Kashmir to observe a complete boycott.

Article 35A gives special rights and privileges to citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars outsiders from acquiring immovable property in the state.

The security of the candidates contesting in the local body polls has also become a great concern, say sources. Intelligence agencies have warned of increased violence during this period. The newly appointed police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Monday, directed his officers to be fully prepared to ensure peaceful and smooth urban local bodies and panchayat polls in the state.