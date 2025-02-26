"I Apologise For Being Unable To Speak Tamil": Amit Shah Amid Language Row

Amid the row over the alleged imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday "apologised" for not being able to speak the "world's oldest language."

Addressing the special Maha Shivratri celebrations being held at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, Mr Shah called the event 'Bhakti ka Mahakumbh' (Maha Kumbh of devotion).

"First of all, I would like to apologise for being unable to speak the world's oldest language, Tamil. I extend my wishes on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. I am very grateful that I got the opportunity to come here at the invitation of Sadhguru," Mr Shah said.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has been opposing the three-language mandate of the National Education Policy 2020. The DMK has termed this Hindi "imposition."

Mr Shah said that the entire nation was immersed in Shiv bhakti as Maha Shivratri is not only a festival but an occasion of "self-awakening".

"Today, the whole nation, from Somnath to Kedarnath, Pashupatinath to Rameswaram and Kashi to Coimbatore, is 'Shivmay'. The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is concluding, but the 'Bhakti ka Mahakumbh' is here in front of me in Coimbatore. Maha Shivratri is not only a festival but an occasion of self-awakening," the Union Home Minister said.

Praising Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Mr Shah said that the place built by the spiritual leader was not merely a pilgrimage site but also a place of devotion and liberation. He added that the 112-foot Adiyogi Shiva statue helps one experience the 112 ways of achieving spirituality.

"The place that you (Sadguru) have built is not only a pilgrimage site but a place of yoga, sadhana, devotion, repentance and liberation. Isha Yoga Centre has brought positivity to a lot of lives through yoga. This statue of Adiyogi makes us experience and identify the 112 ways to our spiritual journey. On visiting here, we get to know that the last destination of life is to attain 'Shivatva'. Isha Yoga Centre has become a medium for connecting youth with the almighty," Mr Shah said.

Earlier, the minister also made offerings to the 'Dhyanling' during the religious ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre.

The Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre started at 6:00 PM on Wednesday and will continue until 6:00 AM on Thursday.

