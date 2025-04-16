"They Love Me A Lot": Robert Vadra After Probe Agency Questioning On Day 2

Businessman Robert Vadra -- husband of Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- questioned for the second day in the Gurugram land case and called again for a third session, could not resist a quip today. "They love me a lot," he told the assembled reporters outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate.

Mr Vadra -- brother-in-law of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi -- is being questioned in a money laundering case linked to a 2008 deal involving 3.5 acre land in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram. Mr Vadra was then a director of the company that made the deal, Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

The land purchased for Rs 7.5 crore was sold for Rs 58 crore four years later, in September 2012.

The controversy started a month later as a government official cancelled the mutation, alleging violation in procedure in the transaction.

On Tuesday, Mr Vadra was questioned for about five hours and his statement was recorded by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said.

Mr Vadra, who has termed the ED action "political vendetta", today said that he is "too strong for all this".

"23,000 documents were submitted in 2019. The case that they are asking me about is a 20-year-old case. This is politically motivated. We abide by all the rules and regulations when we do any transaction. The ruling government always misuses the agency. They can ask me as many questions. I have nothing to hide. All is good," Mr Vadra said.

The questioning of Mr Vadra comes amid the ED's move to file a chargesheet against his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in the alleged National Herald money laundering case. The other person named is Sam Pitroda, the Congress's overseas unit chief. The case will be heard by a special court on April 25.

