The 10 Challenges In Manipur That Are Fuelling The Violence

The peace committee, formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) led by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, failed to gain traction as influential civil society groups from both Kuki and Meitei communities opted out for various reasons.

Backdoor negotiations with Kuki rebel groups under Suspension of Operations and Meitei civil society are ongoing, but building trust through these talks is expected to be a lengthy process.

The Manipur government and Meitei society firmly maintain that they will not compromise on the territorial integrity of Manipur.

The Kukis say the Meiteis have political dominance with 40 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, and so they want a "separate administration".

Both Kukis and Meiteis lack confidence in security forces; Kukis view Manipur police as biased, while Meiteis distrust the Assam Rifles. Central forces cannot remain in Manipur indefinitely, so state police must maintain law and order, with Assam Rifles protecting the borders with Myanmar.

The BJP has been unable to utilize its biggest troubleshooter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Manipur. Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Mr Sarma was given the responsibility and met with Meiteis and Kuki groups, but the leak of a 2017 letter alleging secret understandings with Kuki cease-fire rebel groups has led the Meiteis to distrust him.

Kuki groups refuse to engage in talks until Biren Singh is removed as Manipur's Chief Minister, though a large section of Meiteis support him.

The Nagas, Manipur's largest tribal group, prefer to stay out of the conflict. Their political party, the state unit of the Naga People's Front, supports Biren Singh. Though they could potentially broker peace, they are currently focused on their own peace talks with the central government.

The involvement of Mizoram and its Chief Minister has also upset the Manipur government and Meiteis, as the Mizo tribe has close links with the Kuki, Zo, and Chin tribes. Mizoram shelters displaced people from Myanmar and Manipur, to the displeasure of both New Delhi and Biren Singh.