'Test Those With Fever, Sore Throat For Covid': Centre To States

India is witnessing a surge in Covid cases yet again.

Anyone with fever, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and diarrhea should be considered as a suspect case of Covid, and must be tested, the centre told states today amid a scare over a third wave and an uptick in cases, believed to be driven by the Omicron variant.

The new variant, which has brought back worldwide curbs, is said to be "highly infectious" - a majority of cases, however, have been reported to be mild.

All those with symptoms should "immediately isolate themselves and follow home isolation guidelines," the central government has said.

A jump in daily infections in the country - especially in big cities - has sparked fresh worry, months after the healthcare system buckled under the pressure of the second Covid wave.

India has logged over 1,200 Omicron cases so far - a large number of these have been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi. The country today recorded 16,764 cases - the highest daily surge in several weeks.