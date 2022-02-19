Terrorist Shot Dead By Security Forces In J&K's Shopian

One terrorist has been killed during an encounter with the security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today.

The security forces launched the anti-terror operation in Zainpora area early this morning after receiving tip-off on the presence of terrorists there.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them, a police official said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, in which a terrorist was killed, the official said.

The operation is underway as police suspect the presence of one more terrorist.