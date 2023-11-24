'BRS Says Family First': Rajnath Singh Slams KCR In Telangana

Rajnath Singh said that KCR did not fulfil his promises (File)

Attacking the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over its alleged corruption and family rule, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said no one can make allegations of corruption in BJP-ruled states.

"After the BRS government was formed, corruption rose sharply in Telangana. You must be watching that there is an inquiry also going on against this government. There are corruption charges against his (KCR) family members," he said, addressing an election meeting in Medchal.

However, no one can point a finger of corruption charge against any of the BJP-ruled state governments in the country, he claimed.

"We all and the people of Telangana say 'State First' but BRS says 'Family First'," he claimed. "I want to tell that if the BJP forms its government here (in Telangana), then it won't be 'family First' here, it will be 'Telangana First." After independence, there would have hardly been any Congress government that did not face corruption allegations, he claimed, adding even their ministers had to go to jail on corruption charges.

"You have seen Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and now Narendra Modi government has been in office for the past over nine years. No one can make a single allegation of corruption against any of the BJP ministers nor did any minister have to go to jail," he claimed.

The defence minister also attacked KCR over the "non-fulfillment of promises" made to the people of Telangana, including giving one job to every family, providing three acres of land to Dalits, and waiving loans.

"Whatever promises he (KCR) made, he did not fulfill them," Mr Singh alleged.

He sought to know how many youths got jobs and pointed out that exam papers of recruitment tests were leaked.

Mr Singh claimed that no one would dare to leak question papers if the BJP is elected to power in the state.

