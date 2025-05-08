Suspicious Drone Recovered Near Indo-Bangladesh Border In Assam

A suspicious drone was recovered near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Sribhumi district on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at Chorakuri area near Indo-Bangladesh border which is located just 50 meters away from Kushiyara river.

A black colour drone was found on the top of a house which has created tension among the locals.

The police are now conducting an analysis of the drone as it has been made in China.

Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Sribhumi district told ANI that police have suspected that the drone has come across the border.

"We have received an information from the Chorakuri area that a black colour drone was found on the top of a house. Police reached the spot and recovered the drone. Made in China was written in the drone. We have suspected that it has come across the border. We are now conducting an analysis of the drone," Partha Protim Das said.

Further investigation is still underway.

Earlier on April 26, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrest of six Bangladeshi individuals trying to infiltrate the state illegally.

Taking to the social media platform X, Mr Sarma stated the individuals' infiltration attempt was foiled by Assam's Sribhumi Police as part of a crackdown on the unauthorised border crossings.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Monir, Md Ahidul Seikh, Azizul Seikh, Rokiya Bibi, Mh. Ahashan Ullah and Md Haresh.In the post, Mr Sarma reaffirmed Assam's zero-tolerance approach towards border infiltration and stated that all six individuals were promptly arrested and pushed back.

"Assam stands firm! No infiltration will be tolerated. In a decisive operation, Sribhumi Police apprehended six infiltrators attempting to cross the border illegally. Acting with zero tolerance, all were arrested and pushed back immediately," Mr Sarma said, in a post on X.

