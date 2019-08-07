'Friend, Strong Partner': US State Secretary Remembers Sushma Swaraj

"Saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Sushma Swaraj," tweeted Mike Pompeo

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday offered condolences over the death of former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and called her a "strong partner" and a "friend".

"Saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and former #India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. She was a strong partner who shared our view that a more democratic world is a more peaceful one. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of India," Mr Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Sushma Swaraj, one of the most prominent leaders of the BJP, died on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she was cremated with full state honours in the presence of various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and many others.

The former minister was known for her witty quips and was always a "tweet away".

Despite her busy schedules while on official visits overseas, Sushma Swaraj made sure to interact with the Indian diaspora, always ensuring them of the Indian government's support.

