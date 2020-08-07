Mumbai Cops Helping Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar Tells Supreme Court

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14.

The Bihar government accused the Mumbai police of helping Rhea Chakraborty and obstructing its investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, in a statement to the Supreme Court. Rhea Chakraborty has given no proof that the Patna police is "biased against her" beyond "general and bald allegations", said Bihar, arguing against the actor's petition to transfer the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna to Maharashtra.

Rhea Chakraborty has challenged Patna Police's jurisdiction in the investigations following Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. The actor's death was suicide, says the Mumbai police, which is investigating whether he was driven by clinical depression and ugly rivalries in the film industry.

The Patna police launched a new investigation after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a complaint blaming his friend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, for his suicide and accusing her of taking his money and harassing him.

The Bihar government told the Supreme Court that Patna police does have jurisdiction in the case because the complaint is by Sushant Singh Rajput's father, who is from Patna.

The Patna Police had examined the bank accounts of Sushant Singh Rajput without any cooperation from the Mumbai Police, it said.

"The case is sensitive and has interstate ramifications, so a CBI probe was recommended," said the Bihar government.

Mumbai police "forcibly quarantining" IPS officer Vinay Tiwary was obstruction of investigations, given that the other members of the Special Investigation Team from Patna were not quarantined. Despite the Supreme Court observations on the quarantining of the officer, Mumbai's civic body BMC did not release him, Bihar complained. The officer was allowed to go today.

"The Mumbai Police action casts aspersion on it and it is apparently siding with Rhea. Mumbai police probe is only on the unnatural death of actor and has a limited scope," Bihar argued.

The Bihar government affidavit detailed Sushant Singh Rajput's father's complaint, which accuses Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives of meddling in his life and projecting him as mentally ill.

"Rhea and her relative Indrajeet, Sandhya, Shovik used to interfere with Sushant's life," the affidavit said. She "gave an impression" that Sushant Singh Rajput was mentally ill. Sushant Rajput's father also alleged that doctors treating him were part of a conspiracy.