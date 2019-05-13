Supreme Court To Hear Plea About Cadre Allocation Of 2018 Batch Officers

Matter was listed before a bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna of Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on May 17 Centre's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict which had quashed cadre allocation of IAS and IPS officers of 2018 batch.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the high court had asked the government to redo the entire exercise.

The solicitor general told the court that those selected under the cadre in 2018 batch have undergone training and were supposed to start joining their respective cadres from May 10.

The Delhi High Court had recently quashed the Centre's cadre allocations of IAS and IPS officers of 2018 batch under the new policy and ordered fresh cadre allocation.

