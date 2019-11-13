Supreme Court To Hear Madhu Koda's Plea Challenging Disqualification By Election Commission

Madhu Koda, an Independent MLA, served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2006 to 2008

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda challenging his disqualification by the Election Commission in 2017 for not submitting poll expenses.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India designate Justice SA Bobde took note of the submission that Madhu Koda's petition needed an urgent hearing in view of the fact that the last date for filing nomination for the upcoming Assembly polls was concluding on November 18.

"List this petition for hearing before appropriate bench on Friday," the bench said.

Madhu Koda was disqualified by the Election Commission in 2017 for not submitting poll expenses incurred by him in contesting assembly election in an appropriate format.

