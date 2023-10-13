Supreme Court Seeks Medical Report Of Foetus In Abortion Case

The Supreme Court is yet to arrive at a decision on a woman's request to terminate a 26-week pregnancy. The court will now hear the case on Monday and has asked the doctors to prepare a medical report of the woman and the foetus before that.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India is hearing the married woman's petition for permission to abort the 26-week pregnancy. The woman has said she is suffering from depression and is not in a position to raise a third child, emotionally or financially.

The Supreme Court had on October 9 allowed the woman, a mother of two, to proceed with medical termination of pregnancy.

Thereafter, the Centre sought a recall of the order, citing the advice of a panel of doctors at AIIMS Delhi against the abortion. The panel of doctors has advised against the termination of pregnancy, pointing out that the foetus is showing signs of life.

In a previous hearing, the Chief Justice questioned the woman's appeal and asked, "What was she doing for 26 weeks? She already has two children? Why come now?"

"Do we issue an order for the child's death through a judicial ruling?" he added.