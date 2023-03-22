Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Elevating 4 Judges To Madras High Court

The Supreme Court collegium recommended four new judges to Madras High Court

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended to the centre the names of four district judges for appointment as judges of the Madras High Court. The four judges are R Sakthivel, P Dhanabal, Chinnasamy Kumparappan and K Rajasekar.

The collegium also told the centre to notify the names of R John Sathyan and Ramaswamy Neelakandan, whose names were given in the collegium's previous recommendations in January this year, for appointment to the high court.

The Supreme Court said names that have been recommended and reiterated should not be "withheld or overlooked" as it disturbs the seniority of candidates.