Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Reservation For Transgenders

It was hearing a plea by advocate Reepak Kansal seeking equal employment opportunity to transgenders.

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to treat transgender as "socially and educationally backward classes of citizens" and extend reservation in admission in educational institutions and public appointments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice AS Bopanna asked the petitioner to implead transgender associations in the matter within two weeks.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Reepak Kansal and others seeking equal employment opportunity to transgenders and ensure non-discrimination.

It has challenged a notification for filling up 2,000 vacancies on the post of Intelligence Bureau-Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Grade II/ Executive.

The plea said the notification invites applications from Indian nationals male and female only, which, it said, is violative of fundamental rights as well as human rights of transgender.

The plea said that the impugned notification is also in clear violation of Section 3 and Section 9 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the top court judgment.

The plea also sought direction to the government to give the transgender or third-gender an equal opportunity for participating in the examination.

It also sought direction to treat transgender "as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens" and extend all kinds of reservations in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.