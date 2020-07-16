Sultry Weather In Delhi; Rain Expected From July 17-20

A fresh spell of rains is likely to drench the city starting Friday (File)

The national capital reeled under sultry weather on Thursday as rains continued to elude large parts of the city.

However, a fresh spell of rains is likely to drench the city starting Friday. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 44 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 55 per cent less than the normal of 97.6 mm.

The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also recorded 31 per cent and 49 per cent less rains, respectively in July.

Weather experts said Delhi received only isolated light rains over the last few days as the monsoon trough had shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

At present, the axis of monsoon lies south of Delhi. It will start moving towards the north on July 17 and cause rains in northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

A fresh spell of "light to moderate" rains is expected from July 17 to July 20 in the national capital, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said.

"We expect to record around 20 mm rainfall in Delhi during this period which will reduce the deficiency to a certain extent," he said, adding that the mercury is expected to dip to the lower 30s.

On Thursday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Humidity levels shot up to 85 per cent.

A few areas recorded traces of rainfall till 5:30 pm, the weatherman said. According to the IMD, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

Normal rainfall is predicted in the national capital during the season.

