Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Santa Sculpture With 10,000 Plastic Bottles

In an attempt to create a world record, globally acclaimed artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday built a huge sand sculpture of Santa Claus on Odisha's Puri beach.

The master sculptor, with his 30-foot high and 100-foot-wide artwork, also tried to sensitize people about environment conservation.

The sculpture, made of 800 tonne of sand and 10,000 plastic bottles, has the message 'Ready to Change, Beat Plastic Pollution' inscribed on it.

"Forty students of Sudarsan Sand Art Institute have helped me set up the sand sculpture. It took us two days to erect the mammoth model of Santa Claus, seated among Christmas trees. The plastic bottles used in the installation will be recycled after the event," Mr Pattnaik said.

The creation also aims to generate awareness on ill effects of plastic use, he said.

"We can bring about changes in our everyday life by reducing the burden of plastic pollution on nature, and wildlife," the Padma Shri recipient added.

The giant Santa sculpture will be on display on Puri beach till January 1.