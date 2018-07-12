'Stigma Will Go Once Gay Sex Is No Longer Criminal': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is heraing a bunch of petitions that call for the scrapping of Section 377.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today said the LGBT community feels the stigma "because of the criminality attached (to gay sex) and once it is removed, homosexuals can get together". The court, which is on the third day of a crucial hearing that will decide whether the 150-year-old ban on gay sex in India will continue, also explored the instances of homosexuality in nature. Yesterday, indicating that the ban may soon be gone, Justice Misra said, "We intend to rule, subject to arguments, that two consenting adults even if engaged in 'unnatural sex' will not be liable for prosecution".