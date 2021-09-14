Stalled 15 Times By BJP From Visiting Constituency: Ex-Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar

In Tripura, the Constitution of India doesn't work, Manik Sarkar claimed (File)

Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar on Tuesday alleged that he was prevented from visiting several areas of the state and his constituency by the ruling BJP multiple times. Manik Sarkar served as chief minister of Tripura from 1998 to 2018.

This comes days after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging violence against the Left party's cadre by the BJP in the state.

Sitaram Yechury and Manik Sarkar lashed out at the BJP over violence in Tripura at a press conference today.

"In Tripura, the Constitution of India doesn't work. CPI(M) MLAs, including me, aren't being allowed to visit their constituency. In the 42 months that the BJP has been in power, I have been stalled 15 times from visiting various parts of the state and my Constituency," Manik Sarkar alleged.

The two Left leaders claimed that there is a "huge discontent" against the BJP government in Tripura.

"The CPI(M) is spearheading efforts to galvanise people's protest. They (BJP) do not want to allow this process and are unleashing violence," Mr Yechury alleged.

A few days ago, in his letter to the prime minister, Mr Yechury had alleged that the party's offices in Tripura were attacked by "mobs of BJP men" in a "pre-planned fashion" on September 8.

In the letter, the leader has alleged that the "impunity" with which the attackers operated shows the "connivance of the state government".