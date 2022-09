The President said a trade office will be established to deal with negotiations.(File)

Sri Lanka will turn a free trade agreement with India into a comprehensive economic and technological partnership, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday, according to a government statement.

The President said an international trade office will be established to deal with all international trade negotiations.

