Court Asks Jail For Status Report On Assam Activist Akhil Gogoi's Health

Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi was arrested from Jorhat in December last year (File)

A Special NIA court in Guwahati on Tuesday asked the Central Jail authorities in the city to submit an urgent status report on the health condition of anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi tomorrow after his wife, Gitashree Tamuly, filed a petition before the court.

In her petition, Ms Tamuly alleged that her husband is "extremely" unwell and that the jail authorities have been deliberately negligent towards his deteriorating health.

Akhil Gogoi and three other members of his peasant rights' organization - Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) - were arrested in December last year by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They were accused of having strong links with certain banned Maoists groups. Beside Akhil Gogoi, KMSS members Dharjya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Manash Konwar are currently lodged in jail.

Akhil Gogoi is suffering from acute urinary tract infection and high fever, accompanied by pain in his stomach and back, those close to the family said.

After hearing the petition, the court has asked the Superintendent of the Guwahati Central Jail to submit a status report by tomorrow.

Akhil Gogoi had earlier planned to launch a hunger strike inside the jail, sources at the jail said.

Mr Gogoi was taken to the Gauhati Medical College on February 20 after he complained of pain in his teeth and bone and discomfort in his eyes, jail sources added.

Assam Police had arrested Akhil Gogoi from Jorhat on December 12 last year, a day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Parliament. A case was registered against him over alleged links with Maoist groups. The case was later transferred to the NIA and he was sent to jail.