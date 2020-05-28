Live Updates: Hatch Closes On SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Carrying US Astronauts

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was due to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at 4:33 p.m EDT (2033 GMT), launching astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station.

Piloted by NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, it will head for the International Space Station.

SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, made final preparations to launch two Americans into orbit on Wednesday from Florida on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years. 

"We are go for launch!" NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter, although looming storm clouds off Florida's coast potentially could force a postponement of the mission until Saturday.

SpaceX and NASA "will continue monitoring liftoff and downrange weather as we step into the countdown," Bridenstine added.

The two astronauts continued their preparations for the planned launch.

Live updates of SpaceX Rocket Launch

May 28, 2020 01:02 (IST)
May 28, 2020 01:00 (IST)
The hatch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule set to carry NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a mission to the International Space Station closed Wednesday a few minutes ahead of schedule.

Weather permitting, takeoff was set for 4:33 pm (2033 GMT). The risk of a postponement to Saturday remained high, with rain and thunderstorms persisting since morning, news agency AFP reported.
May 28, 2020 00:59 (IST)
