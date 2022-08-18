Soldier On Leave Shot Dead By Two Men On A Bike In Patna

The men tried to shoot the soldier's brother also but he managed to escape, said police.

A soldier was shot dead by two men on a bike in a crowded area in Patna this morning. Bablu Kumar, who was posted in Arunachal Pradesh, had come home on leave.

The soldier was on way to Patliputra railway station in the west end of the city along with his brother when the two men overtook his bike and pretended to ask for an address. When he stopped his bike to help them, he was shot in the head. He died on the spot.

The CCTV footage is being examined and a probe is underway, said Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, SSP Patna.