Social Security Of Overseas Workers Now On India's Trade Deal Agenda

As India deepens its trade ties globally, the centre is looking for new pathways to protect the rights of its thousands of Indian professionals working overseas, while also boosting the country's image globally with its welfare programmes. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has urged the Commerce Ministry to include provisions for social security pacts as a mandatory clause in ongoing and future bilateral negotiations for the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

The move aims to ensure that Indian workers -- especially those employed by Indian companies based overseas -- do not lose out on social welfare benefits, either in host countries or when they return home.

This is particularly relevant as India prepares for crucial negotiations with developed economies like the United States, the United Kingdom, and members of the European Union, where social protection regimes are tightly regulated.

The move comes at a time when the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has recognised that 64 per cent of India's population is now under a social security net-- a major milestone in global terms.

Sources in the labour ministry told NDTV that ILO's acknowledgement is being seen as a diplomatic asset, strengthening India's credibility and bargaining power at international labour and trade forums.

What's A Social Security Agreement

Social Security Agreements (SSAs) are bilateral treaties which allow the export of social security benefits, totalisation of insurance periods, and prevent dual contribution of social security in the country of origin and destination for inter-corporate transfers. These agreements help protect workers' interests and increase the circular migration of highly skilled labour.

India has signed such agreements with 22 countries, mostly in Europe. However, major destinations for Indian professionals like the US, Canada, and Australia still lack such.