'Slept With A Mask On': Kochi Resident After Waste Plant Fire

Over 30 teams of firefighters and navy choppers continue battling massive smoke that has engulfed a solid waste management plant in Kerala's Kochi. The fire was put out on the second day, but thick, black smoke has been lingering around for over a week now. It has blanketed the area.

The 100-acre garbage dump yard has been emitting toxic fumes for 9 days straight. Continuing residual fires in two sectors of the garbage dump are the reason for the toxic fume spread. While bulldozers scoop out layers of garbage, firefighters relentlessly spray water to douse it.

At a women's hostel 1.5 km away from the dump yard, engineering students Anjali and Naurin said the stench has been a 24x7 nightmare."It was choking. We slept with a mask on," said Anjali. "My parents are worried. They want me home. I am leaving tomorrow," Naurin added.

Vian, an engineering student studying at a college located near the dumping ground, had returned to his hometown Thrissur. "It was like a blanket of smoke. We couldn't breathe," he told NDTV, speaking from there.

Experts are unsure of the long-term repercussions of the situation. Doctors and health experts have said that the carcinogenic fumes can go on to cause cancer, kidney ailments, infertility and lung disease. Dr Rajesh V, a senior consultant at Rajagiri Hospital, said "This could also affect the brain. It could slow down one's thinking process besides causing cancer."

The toxic fumes have crossed a 15 km radius from Brahmapuram and are now affecting residents of Kochi city as well.

Nipu Cherian, a resident of Kochi's IT hub Kakkanad, said, "Long term, we are going to have a lot of people in Kochi with Cancer issues." Donna, his wife, has moved to Wayanad (located 250 km away) to escape the cocktail of plastic, rubber and metal.

Susha Saju Thomas, a teacher, is concerned about the impact this will have on agriculture. The water pumped to douse the smouldering garbage, including plastic, will find its way into the ground and ultimately, the adjoining river. "Besides a population of cancer patients, the toxic wastes going underground will impact the crops and the food we eat. It's scary," she said.

Although it has been 9 days since the massive fire, the government is yet to release scientific data on the toxicity levels. So far, the state has only issued an advisory asking residents to wear a mask and stay indoors.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev told NDTV, "No serious cases have been reported yet. The health department is working on studying the health impact. He further said, "This dumping ground is under the local bodies and self-government department. Whoever is responsible for this will be held accountable."

The district collector N S K Umesh IAS said, "We are confident to douse it completely by Sunday. Air quality index which has improved from 400 to 112 will further improve to permissible 50 soon."